Reserve your Robot: Virginia Beach Public Library Lends New “Take Home Tech”

​Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) just added four new kits to its Take Home Tech offerings, including robots that help children learn coding in fun ways, and portable scanners that can be used to convert photos, negatives and documents into digital files. Like everything at the library, Take Home Tech is free to borrow with a VBPL account, which is free to Virginia Beach residents.

“VBPL lends technology to encourage residents of all ages to explore and build important 21st century skills at their own pace and from the comfort of home,” said Nicole McGee, technology training coordinator for VBPL. “Take Home Tech aligns with VBPL’s strategic initiative to provide the community with engaging learning experiences both in our buildings and at home.”

VBPL's new Take Home Tech kits include:

Artie 3000: this drawing robot, ideal for children ages 7-12, teaches coding using visual block programming.

Dash and Dot: these Bluetooth-connected robots for children ages 6 and up feature lights, sensors and fun sounds. Code them to move through mazes, create and play music, and more.

ClearClick Photo Scanner: use this handheld portable scanner to save old photos and important documents as digital files and transfer them to your computer.

Titan Film-to-Digital Converter: convert photos, film and slide negatives into digital images you can save and share.

VBPL has been lending Take Home Tech since 2017, offering several coding toys, WiFi hotspots, Roku streaming sticks, telescopes and more. You can place holds on Take Home Tech in VBPL's online catalog and check out up to two at a time for up to 21 days each. VBPL also offers a Stay & Play technology collection featuring Osmo educational games, and technology classes for all ages.

About Virginia Beach Public Library

Virginia Beach Public Library includes a central library, a joint-use library in partnership with Tidewater Community College, seven area libraries and a public law library. Services include workforce development and job-search support, small business resources, computer and technology classes, early literacy classes and outreach, and local history archives and programs. In addition to books, music, magazines and movies in tangible and digital formats, the library provides online research tools accessible from home or work, and a variety of specialty collections. Visit www.VBgov.com/libraries for more information.

Artie 3000, one of VBPL's new Take Home Tech offerings

###