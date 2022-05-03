ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Reserve your Robot: Virginia Beach Public Library Lends New “Take Home Tech”

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 3 days ago

​Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) just added four new kits to its Take Home Tech offerings, including robots that help children learn coding in fun ways, and portable scanners that can be used to convert photos, negatives and documents into digital files. Like everything at the library, Take Home Tech is free to borrow with a VBPL account, which is free to Virginia Beach residents.

“VBPL lends technology to encourage residents of all ages to explore and build important 21st century skills at their own pace and from the comfort of home,” said Nicole McGee, technology training coordinator for VBPL. “Take Home Tech aligns with VBPL’s strategic initiative to provide the community with engaging learning experiences both in our buildings and at home.”

VBPL's new Take Home Tech kits include:

Artie 3000: this drawing robot, ideal for children ages 7-12, teaches coding using visual block programming.

Dash and Dot: these Bluetooth-connected robots for children ages 6 and up feature lights, sensors and fun sounds. Code them to move through mazes, create and play music, and more.

ClearClick Photo Scanner: use this handheld portable scanner to save old photos and important documents as digital files and transfer them to your computer.

Titan Film-to-Digital Converter: convert photos, film and slide negatives into digital images you can save and share.

VBPL has been lending Take Home Tech since 2017, offering several coding toys, WiFi hotspots, Roku streaming sticks, telescopes and more. You can place holds on Take Home Tech in VBPL's online catalog and check out up to two at a time for up to 21 days each. VBPL also offers a Stay & Play technology collection featuring Osmo educational games, and technology classes for all ages.

About Virginia Beach Public Library

Virginia Beach Public Library includes a central library, a joint-use library in partnership with Tidewater Community College, seven area libraries and a public law library. Services include workforce development and job-search support, small business resources, computer and technology classes, early literacy classes and outreach, and local history archives and programs. In addition to books, music, magazines and movies in tangible and digital formats, the library provides online research tools accessible from home or work, and a variety of specialty collections. Visit www.VBgov.com/libraries for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFWek_0fRsiWSR00

Artie 3000, one of VBPL's new Take Home Tech offerings

###

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Central Library#Law Library#Digital#Take Home Tech#Vbpl#Clearclick Photo Scanner#Titan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

184
Followers
648
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy