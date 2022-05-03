ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother of Stanislaus Deputy Dennis Wallace describes their final moments together

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

A few years before Dennis Wallace was murdered, his brother Dave Wallace took to giving him bear hugs and kissing him on the top of the head.

“While Dennis was older, I was bigger,” Dave said.

Dennis fought it at first but eventually relented and “Toward the end he would just walk up, bow his head and tell me to get on with it,” Dave said.

The brothers were best friends, they talked nearly every day and they shared the bond of serving “proudly in the same profession as our father: law enforcement.”

On Nov. 12, 2016, the night before Dennis was fatally shot in the line of duty, the brothers and their wives had dinner to celebrate Dennis’ decision to retire.

“At the end of the evening, the last thing we did was hug each other and he lowered his head so I could give him a kiss on the head,” Dave said. “

The next time Dave saw Dennis, he was lying lifeless in the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center. “I walked up to my brother, I kissed him on the forehead,” Dave said.

Dave paused several times to cry as he recounted his final moments with his brother. He was one of several people to speak during the sentencing hearing for David Machado, the man who killed Wallace.

Machado sat still throughout the hearing, sometimes looking at the speakers, other times straight ahead. The shaved bald head and Fu Manchu mustache he was arrested with over five years ago were gone, replaced by long, disheveled salt and pepper hair and a matching beard.

David Machado enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing in Stanislaus County Superior Court in Modesto, Calif., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

“When you stole my brother, you stole part of me” Dave said to Machado.

Dave said that the news of his brother’s death turned from shock to anger and that he went to a very dark place.

But he said to Machado, “I decided to face the choice of being bitter or attempting to be better, to walk in the darkness or walk in the light. I chose to walk in the light. I choose to forgive you.”

He paused before saying it was “a choice that quite frankly is not about you, it’s about me. I chose not to give you any more power in my life. You stole my brother, I will not allow you to steal anything else. I will not allow you to spend any more time in my head.”

Dave Wallace and Mercedes Wallace comfort each other during the sentencing hearing for David Machado in Stanislaus Superior Court in Modesto, Calif., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Machado shot Wallace at close range in the head and neck at Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson on Nov. 13, 2016. The shooting occurred shortly after a dispatcher told Wallace that Machado had been flagged for officer safety concerns and was in possession of a van his mother reported he stole.

After shooting Wallace, Machado fled, carjacked a couple in Ceres and tried to carjack a woman in a small town in Tulare County before he was captured by two officers.

A jury last year found Machado guilty of Wallace’s murder , being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of carjacking and attempted carjacking.

But Machado had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and, following the sanity phase in the trail, the jury found he was sane during the carjackings but jurors could not agree on whether he was sane at the time of the murder. They were split 9-3 in favor of an insanity verdict on the counts of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm so a mistrial was declared.

A second trial for those counts was scheduled to begin in March but the defense and the prosecution, with the blessing of Wallace’s family, instead settled on a plea agreement. Machado withdrew his insanity plea in exchange for a sentence of 45 years to life in prison. He had been facing a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse stands behind David Machado and watches as friends and family of Deputy Dennis Wallace give victim impact statements in Stanislaus Superior Court in Modesto, Calif., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Terri Burt
3d ago

I remember that tragic day when I heard the news. My heart continuously goes out to his family, ( immediate family, MPD family), friends. They will always be in my prayers. Years pass, but Officer Wallace will never be forgotten. ❤🌹🖤💙👮‍♂️

