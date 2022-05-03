ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Trial date set for Basketball Hall of Fame civil suit

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GL9QS_0fRshXIx00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A trial date has been set in a civil suit against the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Heritage Hall in Agawam fined over claims of patient neglect, inadequate care of residents

The jury trial is set for November 14th in Hampden County Superior Court and it largely focuses on the repairs to the dome. The suit alleges free standing business tenants on the Hall of Fame’s 18 acre lot were asked to pay the bill to have the dome repaired.

Peter Pappas is the Manager of Rivers Landing LLC. He and Dr. Michael Spagnoli developed the former Basketball Hall of Fame, where the LA Fitness is. He said his building isn’t even touching the Hall of Fame and he shouldn’t have to pay that bill.

“Just imagine if someone came to you one day and said you owe us $611,000 to fix our roof. That’s just the outrageousness of what they’ve done,” said Pappas.

22News contacted the Hall of Fame for comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Agawam, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Agawam, MA
Sports
City
Agawam, MA
Hampden County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hall Of Fame#Rivers Landing Llc#The La Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy