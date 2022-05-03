ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Should Gavin Newsom keep Diablo Canyon open? SLO anti-nuclear group has concerns

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

State leaders’ stance on Diablo Canyon Power Plant may be shifting, but one San Luis Obispo County group says it is concerned about the possibility the nuclear power plant may stay open.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering applying for federal funding that would potentially help keep Diablo Canyon open beyond its expected closure in 2025.

In response, San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace released a statement questioning “whether the governor has the power to make any decisions about how long Diablo Canyon should operate,” and noted several difficulties the anti-nuclear group sees with attempting to keep the plant open this late in the decommissioning process.

The anti-nuclear group noted that the funding in question, part of the Biden administration’s $6 billion Nuclear Credit Program, requires the applicant to be the owner of the nuclear plant. That means the “decision is solely in the hands of PG&E” and not the governor, Mothers for Peace said in its statement.

California’s last operating nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon is the single largest producer of electricity in the state — generating roughly 6% of California’s power in 2021, according to the Times.

PG&E, which operates Diablo Canyon, in 2016 reached a joint agreement with environmental groups, labor unions and other parties to close the nuclear power plant near Avila Beach after licenses for its nuclear reactors expire in 2024 and 2025.

As the push to keep the plant open has gained traction in recent months, PG&E has consistently said it plans to shutter the plant as scheduled.

After the Los Angeles Times reported that Newsom is considering applying for the nuclear funding, however, the utility company released a statement indicating a potential willingness to consider keeping the plant open.

“PG&E is committed to California’s clean energy future,” company spokeswoman Suzanne Hosn told The Tribune in an email. “The people of PG&E are proud of the role that Diablo Canyon Power Plant plays in our state. We are always open to considering all options to ensure continued safe, reliable, and clean energy delivery to our customers.”

In its news release, Mothers for Peace said that if PG&E wishes to continue past the 2025 closure date, “it would have to face a variety of complicated issues.”

Those include changes to its once-through-cooling system, navigating mitigation funding already dispersed to local governments and employee programs and reversing the settlement agreement approved by the California Public Utilities Commission in 2018.

“Logic and the safety of our community requires Diablo Canyon to close as planned in 2024 and 2025,” the group concluded. “Millions of dollars of taxpayer and rate payer money have already been spent to support an orderly shutdown process.”

Comments / 3

KatieMK
3d ago

Is it safe? Is it viable to keep it running and providing power? Because frankly, considering the absolute destruction of homes and the lives we've lost over the last few decades as a result of our current power systems, this nuclear plant is 100 times safer. Californians need to be rethinking our policies regarding Nuclear power and frankly, oil refineries. Yes we are moving away from oil but we're always going to need them and we need modernized refineries, and the restrictions we've placed on building any have just kept us beholding more to big oil. A lot has changed over the decade's since we've stopped building them and they're safer and cleaner today than ever before.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
Diablo, CA
State
California State
City
Canyon, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Industry
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Business
City
Avila Beach, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Slo#The Los Angeles Times#Nuclear Credit Program#Pg E#Mothers For Peace
CBS LA

New gas relief proposal aims to give $200 to Californians

Despite a projected surplus nearing $70 billion, Democrats in Sacramento continue to disagree on ways to relieve the ongoing burden of high gas prices on Californians."It's definitely more expensive," said driver Keshawna Wise, who cut costs by not eating as much and drinking less coffee. "It's my second time being here this week." On Thursday, state Democrats announced yet another massive budget surplus projected to be upwards of $68 billion, with some hoping to use the extra money for a new aid package aimed at helping individuals and families. Under the plan and regardless if they own a vehicle or not,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
226
Followers
97
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy