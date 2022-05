Beekeepers: The Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association (PHBA) will meet on Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at the Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main Street, Romney. All meetings are open to the public and no prior experience in beekeeping is required. If you are interested in learning about beekeeping, are a beginner or are an experienced beekeeper, this is a forum where you will be able to learn and exchange beekeeping information. We hope you will join us!

MINERAL COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO