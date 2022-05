RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — What would the honor of being ‘Mayor for the Day’ be worth? It depends on who the mayor is and why the funds are being raised. In 2021, Ripley Christian Academy hosted its first “Pies and Paints Auction.” Two of the top prizes were the coveted mayor for the day and the police officer experience.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO