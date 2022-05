After an emotional episode 15 that took us to the end of Miguel‘s journey on This Is Us, the upcoming 16th episode of the series’ sixth and final season, titled “Family Meeting,“ will see the Big Three focused on making a plan for their mother as she enters the final stage of her life. Of course, in Season 6’s Thanksgiving episode, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) informed her children of her own wishes for how she wants to spend the remainder of her life, which included Miguel (Jon Huertas) acting as her primary caretaker and decision-maker, with Kate (Chrissy Metz) on deck to take over the role in his absence. However, now that we’ve seen the Season 6 episode 16 promo, it appears that it may be a lot harder for the Big Three to go along with this plan in reality than it was hypothetically.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO