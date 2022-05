In a recent study from WalletHub, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island were named the three best states for working moms. Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and nearly 68% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2021. Unfortunately, the share of women in the workforce declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping around 1.3% between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021 (compared to 1.1% for men).

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO