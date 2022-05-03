Boil order issued for portions of Weirton

UPDATE (5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): Both southbound lanes have now reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash has shut down the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. All southbound lanes appear to be blocked by emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported. There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.
A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing. The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs. The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent. The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A powerful Sunday night storm caused damage to several areas of Morgantown. The storm knocked out power to thousands, and downed trees caused damage to yards and buildings. The worst damage appeared to be to the former Ramada Inn on Scott Ave. The roof of the...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Some good news for the Jefferson County area. The Fort Steuben Mall is coming back to life. Brookwood Capital bought the mall to revitalize it and fill the vacancies and with only three left to move in and 11 already signed their leases, they are now looking for someone to buy the […]
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) Beech Bottom Village council has added an amendment to their current animal ordinance. The amendment was for ‘no tether in severe weather’ meaning no dogs can be tied up outside for any length of time if the temperature is 15 degrees or lower or 85 degrees or higher. Local Animal Advocate […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades. 7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again. Prevention officials say […]
The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF) A Freeze Warning has been issued for our entire area tomorrow morning from 1am until 9am. This means that temperatures are going to be at or below freezing and could harm any plants left outside. Bring in any potted plants or protect any that cannot be brought indoors. The low temperature for […]
A horse was on the loose in Ohio and was seen on the interstate. Noble County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to I-77 north of Belle Valley, OH in reference to a horse that was loose on the roadway Monday morning. Deputies with the assistance of citizens were able to safely get the horse off the interstate […]
(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
UPDATE 5/1/22, 8:35 P.M. The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident that occurred just south of Sutton, WV near the Herold Bridge when the vehicle went into the Elk River. Both occupants drowned in the accident. A volunteer fireman also drowned attempting to rescue the victims. A deputy and state trooper […]
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Wheeling City Council has voted to ban conversion therapy in the Friendly City. Wheeling is not alone, it is now the third city in West Virginia to pass a conversion therapy ban. Not a seat was open at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting. Concerned community members stood wall to wall waiting their […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE AT 9 PM: As of 9 p.m., the Tornado Watch has expired. UPDATE AT 8 PM: The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monongalia County, northwestern Preston County, and southeastern Marion County until 8:30 p.m. Hazards include 60 mph...
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A St. Clairsville woman has been arrested and charged with fraud schemes after allegedly defrauding two Ohio Valley car dealerships. Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the woman facing charges is 19-year-old, Emily Marie Long. Here’s what allegedly happened this week. Police say Long bought a car at the Robinson car […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Lewis County authorities are looking for the driver of a truck who struck a West Virginia Division of Highways worker on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before speeding off. Craig Howell was working at the intersection of US 119/US 33 and Court Avenue in Weston at about 8 p.m. when a truck ran […]
Neffs, Ohio (WTRF) – One person was injured in a fire at the Country Club Retirement Center Saturday evening in Neffs. Neffs and Bellaire fire crews have now left the scene. Officials say a room caught fire and the building is not a total loss. The condition of the injured person has not been released. […]
OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. — Interstate 70 westbound is shut down near the West Virginia line due to a crash in Ohio County, West Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Traffic will be detoured off of Exit 6 (Claysville). State police are asking people to avoid the area or...
