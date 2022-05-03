ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Bridge And Road Work To Impact Traffic In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Point, CA – The Schadd Road Bridge Replacement Project will cause traffic delays beginning tomorrow and lasting for about six months on one roadway in West Point. Beginning May 4th and continuing through late October, there will be road improvements and traffic delays on Schadd Road...

www.mymotherlode.com

CBS Sacramento

Crash On Southbound I-5 Causes Traffic Slowdown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash on southbound Interstate 5 between Q Street and Sutterville Road is causing traffic congestion and slowdowns, said Caltrans District 3. At the moment, the cause of the incident is unknown. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
TRAFFIC
FOX40

Closure on I-5 to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian blocking traffic on 680/24 overpass in Walnut Creek in custody

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) -- A person apparently having a mental health crisis was in custody after walking on an overpass at the Highway 680/24 interchange in Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon, which gridlocked traffic for miles.Just before 3 p.m., Walnut Creek police tweeted that officers were assisting California Highway Patrol officers during the incident on the overpass from eastbound Highway 24 to northbound 680 near the Ygnacio Valley Road exit.The CHP said the incident began at around 1:45 p.m. Officers who responded to a call of a pedestrian on the highway made contact with the individual who ran away up to the overpass when officers arrived.Several other off-ramps and roadways were closed in the area at the request of CHP, police said. As of 4 p.m., eastbound Highway 24 traffic was stalled through the Caldecott Tunnel all the way to Highway 13 in Oakland. Police said Mount Diablo Boulevard at Camino Diablo was closed as was Camino Diablo between Mount Diablo and El Curtola Boulevard.At 5:51 p.m., the CHP said the person had been taken into custody, with the freeway ramp to be reopened within 10 minutes.No other details about the individual were available.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Calaveras County, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Urban Construction#Daily Newsletters#Caltrans#Highway
Mountain Democrat

Car found in river near Mosquito Bridge

California Highway Patrol officials report they are in contact with the owner of the vehicle, investigating further to determine if this was an intentional act or not. A car was found in the South Fork of the American River downstream of the Mosquito Bridge Monday morning but search and rescue personnel have not yet located anyone who may have occupied the vehicle.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 reopens after police activity in Stockton

A section of Highway 99 has reopened after it was closed for hours due to police activity Monday afternoon in Stockton, according to Caltrans. The Highway 99 closure was in both directions at westbound Highway 4 (Crosstown Freeway) in San Joaquin County. Stockton police said there was a female in...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 24 shut due to police activity in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Police activity at the Highway 24 and I-680 interchange in Walnut Creek is causing major traffic delays in Contra Costa County. Eastbound Highway 24 is closed from Lafayette toward Walnut Creek is closed, said the Lafayette Police Department. Law enforcement responded to a person on the freeway ledge. That person has since been taken into custody officials said.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
KESQ News Channel 3

North Shore brush fire has burned 15 acres and is 75% contained

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Cal Fire reported the brush fire in North Shore is 15 acres and 75% contained. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire and are continuing to mop up hot spots and build containment line. Cal Fire said it has a significant amount of fire apparatus and personnel working on the The post North Shore brush fire has burned 15 acres and is 75% contained appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Hosting Hiring Event In Search Of Garbage Truck Drivers

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Sacramento County is hosting a hiring event to look for people willing to do the dirty work that many don’t want to do. Hector Guijarro has ten years of experience driving a garbage truck. He’s now applying for a job as a senior collection operator with Sacramento County. “These are folks that have been on the list to be interviewed for a while,” said Doug Sloan, the director of waste management and recycling for the county. Sloan says early applicants had the chance to get behind the wheel for a road test on Wednesday. “You’ll see cones set up and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead after solo vehicle accident along Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill

MOKELUMNE HILL, Calif. — California Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a solo vehicle crash along Highway 26. At around 3:11 p.m. CHP-San Andreas received a call of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 26, about one mile west of Mokelumne Hill. According to CHP, the driver overturned...
CBS Sacramento

‘It Cost Us A Lot Of Business Income’: Nevada City Community Growing Frustrated With Ongoing PG&E Work

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric and the Nevada City community have butted heads for the last two years after the utility company cut down hundreds of trees which prevented small businesses from operating. In an effort to protect the area from wildfires, PG&E is working to underground some of their power lines. But despite the good intentions, small businesses and community members are frustrated with what they say is poor planning and slow progress. Brandon Jonutz, known as Tarzan, and his tenacious group of tree-sitters went up against the biggest California utility company and won. He slept in a...
NEVADA CITY, CA

