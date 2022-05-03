ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bliss ReBAR set to close after 12 years in downtown Phoenix

By David Baker
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular gay bar located in the Roosevelt district of downtown Phoenix will close later this month. Owners of Bliss ReBAR posted on their social media pages that it will be shutting down on May 22. They say they couldn’t get a new deal done with their...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Costly New Lease

A long time restaurant is now closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Roosevelt Row in the heart of Phoenix has seen significant upgrades and renovations over the last several years. With it has come a number of new high-profile restaurants. It’s also brought with it higher leasing agreements, with restaurants paying significantly more now than ever in the past. And now, the swelling lease numbers have forced a long-time favorite restaurant out of its location in Roosevelt Row.
PHOENIX, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Surprise, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Surprise (Arizona) was named after Flora Mae Statler, who ironically said in 1938 that she "would be astonished if the town ever amounted to much." Surprise increased to a population of around 118,000 people in 2010, making it Arizona's sixth fastest growing city. If you're craving pub food, Mexican cuisine with a Southwestern twist, or even fusion Vietnamese meals, there's a place in Surprise for you.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Idaho burger joint, Sid’s Garage, to open first Arizona location in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those familiar with the northwestern state’s beloved burger concept, Sid’s Garage is putting the proverbial pedal to the medal with its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix later this month. The burger joint, known for its high-energy rock ‘n roll vibes, is bringing its creative and beasty burgers, award-winning cocktails, and thoroughly crafted colossal shakes to Arizona for its first location outside of Idaho with a grand opening on May 15th.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Greyson F

Fast-Food Mexican Chain from Utah Opening First Location

Another Mexican restaurant is opening.Erick Su/Unsplash. When it comes to tasty Mexican food, the first state that comes to mind likely isn’t Utah. However, one Utah-based Mexican fast-food chain has honed its craft, by making everything on its menu from scratch, every single day (including the tortillas), and is expanding into new markets. It is also now looking to compete with the assortment of Mexican restaurants in the Valley, with the chain’s very first Arizona location.
UTAH STATE
Greyson F

Massive New Restaurant, Pickleball Courts Opening in Historic Building

Burgers and pickle ball is coming your way.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. The Corbett block in downtown Tucson has been targeted for a thorough renovation for some time now. Plans for a complete renovation were released in early 2020, with massive plans for the Corbett Building (located at 210 East 7th Street) to be gutted, updated, and set up for new businesses. However, many of the plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down Tucson a few months later. Now, renovations are back on track and the 2.5 acre Corbett Block is going to see some sizable updates in the coming months.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Texas BBQ, Burrito Restaurant Opening

Grab yourself a BBQ burrito.Katerina Jerabkova/Unsplash. Tucson is known for having some of the best Mexican food in the country. Walk in any direction and you’re going to run into some kind of a restaurant, truck, stand, or cart on the side of the road selling some kind of Mexican food. For many locals, there are a handful of favorites, going to one restaurant over another based on if they want fish tacos with a corn tortilla, a chorizo burrito, a tripe taco, or an expertly crafted michelada. Mexican food in the Old Pueblo isn’t one-size-fits-all, which is one of the reasons why the food style has thrived in the city. And now, there is about to be one more to the mix. One more, that is, with a BBQ twist.
TUCSON, AZ
