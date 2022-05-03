ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten spring football overreactions: Michigan has a new Charles Woodson, Wisconsin offense modernizing

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring practice in college football exists for two fundamental reasons. The primary reason is to get a head-start on the upcoming season. Coaches use it to implement new players and principles in the playbook, so that by the time training camp opens, everybody has a better idea of what's expected of...

FanSided

Ohio State Football: College sports is at a crossroads

The Ohio State football and men’s basketball program make the most money for the athletic department. They are both teams that a lot of people across the country care about. They are also the programs in danger of changing the most as college sports at large start to change.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: OSU Athletic Director proposes FBS football operate under CFP

SCOTTSDALE -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN at the Big Ten meetings Tuesday he'd like to see major college football, the FBS, come under the College Football Playoff. With sweeping changes including Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal, Smith is suggesting football operate under the umbrella of the CFP with their own rules and structure. The NCAA would continue to host championships for basketball and Olympic sports."We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said. " ... That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that. You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan holds a doctorate in Sport Mangement from the Ohio State University and weighed on the Smith suggestions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings Have Signed A New Kicker

Greg Joseph did a fine job handling the kicking duties for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, but he'll have to face some competition this summer. The Vikings have agreed to a deal with undrafted free agent Gabe Brkic. The former Oklahoma kicker announced the news on Twitter by sharing a photo of him in a Vikings jersey.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Colts legend Reggie Wayne makes a stunning Matt Ryan comparison

Reggie Wayne surely knew the weight of his comment regarding Matt Ryan and Peyton Manning. Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler during his 14-year run with the Colts, enjoyed a highly successful partnership with Manning, whose success in Indianapolis has been immortalized in the form of a statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football is money in, money out: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has a new $6 million plan to pay all athletes for academic performance starting with the 2022-23 school year. The idea, according to Ohio State, is to give athletes more incentive to stay on track for graduation and to provide more chances for athletes to leave Columbus with less debt or no debt. (Only all football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s tennis, women’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball athletes are on full rides. Many other scholarship athletes are on partial scholarships.)
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Cardinals opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

With the NFL draft and the bulk of free agency in the rear-view mirror, it's now time to shift our focus to the 2022 season. The Arizona Cardinals would want nothing more, as this offseason hasn't been one of their favorites. Kyler Murray and the front office have been in the headlines as they continue to work through a potential contract extension, and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games due to PEDs.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Still in backup mix

In the wake of the recent NFL Draft, Ingram continues to slot in as Alvin Kamara's top backup, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. Terrell suggests that it seemed as though the Saints might add a running back in the draft, but instead the team opted to add depth on the front by signing Abram Smith as a UDFA. Also in the backup mix are Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington, but as things stand, Ingram appears to be next in line for carries in the event that Kamara misses time for any reason. It's still possible, however, that New Orleans brings in more competition and the 32-year-old Ingram will need to hold off challenges from the likes of Jones and Smith in the coming months in order to maintain his depth chart standing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Packers reload with top NFC North class

My series of report cards for the 2022 NFL Draft continues today with an evaluation of the NFC North. You can check out my grades for the other divisions here:. Let's break down what the four NFC North teams did in the draft and in signing undrafted free agents. Grade:...
GREEN BAY, WI

