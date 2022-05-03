ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby

By Mary Gilbert, Accuweather.com
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scm3g_0fRserN400

One of the biggest events in the sport of horse racing will get underway this weekend as riders take to the track at the iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

As jockeys, horses and spectators prepare for the hotly anticipated event, AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may shake up the odds this weekend.

"There's a traffic jam setting up in the atmosphere later this week, and that will slow the forward progress of a storm system moving through the Ohio Valley around the time of the Kentucky Derby festivities," AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff explained.

While the Derby itself lasts just two minutes, the anticipation for the event remains high throughout the year and gives way to an entire weekend of festivities.

The threat of sloppy weather raises serious concerns for competitors, fans and ground crews alike.

"It's looking nearly certain that a thorough soaking is in store for the region Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Derby's sister race, the Kentucky Oaks," Duff cautioned.

The Kentucky Oaks will run Friday, with a scheduled post time of 5:51 p.m. EDT.

"Even if rain has tapered to a few showers by race time, the track conditions overall could be quite sloppy," Duff added.

The track at Churchill Downs is generally described as dirt, but it is actually a mixture of river sand, silt and clay, according to NPR. Despite this heartier mixture, it is still subject to the whims of wet weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTRBi_0fRserN400

The ground crews at Churchill Downs certainly will have their work cut out this weekend. Rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are forecast to begin as early as Thursday night and persist through much of Friday before tapering to showers late.

"The exact speed of the storm will be key as to whether wet conditions linger for Derby Day itself. Racegoers should plan for lingering dampness for the morning hours at least, but conditions may begin to improve as post time approaches," Duff explained.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby itself is 6:57 p.m. EDT Saturday.

But what exactly are the best racing conditions for venues like Churchill Downs?

"Ideally, you're looking for a day with sunshine and a fast track for the Derby," AccuWeather senior meteorologist and horse-racing aficionado Brian Thompson explained.

In a race with 20 horses, a wet, sloppy track can put horses toward the back of the pack at somewhat of a disadvantage because of all the mud getting thrown up from the horses in front of them."

The most recent Derby impacted by wet weather and a sloppy track occurred on May 4, 2019, when 0.34 inch of rain fell in the afternoon and early evening, according to climate data from the National Weather Service office in Louisville.

The Derby of 2018 was even wetter, with over 3 inches of rainfall recorded May 5.

"The dirt track at Churchill will dry out pretty quickly once the rain stops, so even if there is a little bit of rain in the morning, chances are the track will be fast by Derby time. If the showers linger later in the day, the track could still be a bit wet for the Derby," Thompson said.

This may be a different story for the turf track that is housed within the 1-mile oval of its more-famous dirt counterpart.

"Moisture can linger on the turf longer, so the turf course could end up a bit softer Saturday for some of the races leading up to the Derby," Thompson said. "This typically helps European horses, who are more used to running on softer grass."

As far as what horses may have the advantage should Mother Nature target the Louisville area, Thompson says it can be tough to determine.

"Derby horses only race a handful of times before getting to Churchill Downs, so it's not always easy to see who will benefit from a wet track. In fact, 13 out of 20 of the horses in this year's Derby have never raced on a wet track," Thompson said.

"Three of the horses have won on a wet track, including the two favorites, Epicenter and Zandon."

While the ultimate action on the track may be hard to predict, AccuWeather forecasters say one thing is for sure, Mother Nature will have a say in the outcome of the race this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks released for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Favorites have fared well over the years at the annual Run for the Roses, as 51 Kentucky Derby champions were favored. That bodes well for Zandon, the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon has won just two of his four starts, but the three-year-old colt will try to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Zandon leads a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field that also includes several talented 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WLKY.com

Trainer Brad Cox focused on winning Kentucky Derby on his own terms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville trainer Brad Cox has worked hard in the last year getting ready for this Run for the Roses for one very unique reason. In 2021, he became the first contender from Louisville to win the Kentucky Derby, but it was not the way he envisioned it. Now, he says he's motivated to win, in his eyes, "the right way."
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Funniest Horse Names at the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The most prestigious horse race in the world is nearly here, as the Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday. Some people, like Betsided's Donnavan Smoot and Peter Dewey, actually know what they're doing and pick horses based on things like statistics and performance. Others, like myself, scan the list of horses and throw dollars at whichever name makes me laugh the most.
ANIMALS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thompson
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner gives picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races are over, the posts have been drawn, and the field for the 148th Run for the Roses has been set. This time around, Churchill Downs is expected to have a capacity crowd at the Kentucky Derby 2022 for the "most exciting two minutes in sports." Todd Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer and he'll have three more bites at the apple this year with Mo Donegal (10-1), Charge It (20-1) and Pioneer of Medina (30-1). The latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds list Zandon as the 3-1 favorite, with Epicenter just behind him in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field at 7-2. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds: Gambling on horse racing explained

Ah, the Kentucky Derby -- one of the most celebrated and anticipated horse racing events of the year. Also, one of the most gambled on sporting event of the year. Those who don't often participate in betting on the ponies may not understand all the excitement, but it's never too late to get in on the action. If you aren't exactly sure how it all works, don't you worry -- we're here to help you get up to speed. If you don't particularly understand the process or the terminology of betting (we know it can be a bit confusing), we've got you covered with a handy cheat sheet.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#The Kentucky Derby#Accuweather#The Kentucky Oaks#Npr
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Appealing Suspension: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR handed out suspensions yesterday for lost wheels during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover last weekend. One of the two teams punished was Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart, jackman Derrell Edwards, and front tire changer Blake Houston were each issued four-race suspensions.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Race Analysis for Oaks Day at Churchill Downs (5/6/22)

According to numberFire Racing's analysis, these are the best bets to make on TVG on Friday, May 6th. Race 6 – La Troienne Stakes (Gr 1) 1 - Jilted Bride: A 7 3/4 lengths winner of an allowance optional claimer at Oaklawn Park last time. Has finished in the top three on all four runs at this track. Third both starts in minor graded stakes and more of the same probably the best she can hope for at the top level.
SPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
351K+
Followers
55K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy