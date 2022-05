At the end of his five years at Michigan State University, Chase Saldate will own a Porsche Panamera. At least that’s his goal, the sophomore wrestler said. A goal that one year ago felt far-fetched, but as of July 2021, when NCAA athletes were given the right to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), one that slowly became attainable.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO