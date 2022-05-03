ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Another arrest made in jail contraband investigation

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – As an ongoing joint investigation by Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and Providence Police Department into illegal contraband being brought into the Webster County Jail continues, an additional arrest has been made, says police.

PPD says on April 29, Officer Eric Elder obtained three arrest warrants for Crystal Moore Ferguson, 47, of Hanson, for her alleged involvement in being part of an orchestrated plan to get illegal narcotics into Webster County Detention Center. Police say Officer Elder arraigned for Ferguson to meet him at PPD. PPD says Ferguson was informed of her charges and was taken into custody. Police say a search of her vehicle revealed syringes and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Police say Ferguson was lodged in the Webster County Jail for the following charges:

  • Promoting Contraband-1st Degree
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st (Meth)
  • Engaging in Organized Crime.
  • Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st (Meth)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

PPD says this investigation is ongoing by Officer Eric Elder and additional arrests are expected.

