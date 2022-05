Happy 45th birthday to Eric Church! The singer was born on this day (May 3) in 1977, in Granite Falls, N.C. Church developed an affinity for music early on, purchasing his first guitar and beginning to write songs when he was only 13 years old. By the time he was a senior in high school, Church was performing in bars all around North Carolina, but he didn't immediately set his sights on a music career. Instead, Church graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in business before relocating to Nashville in 2001. He intended to become a songwriter.

