WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi, along with some staff members, haven't been paying their health coverage co-pays for more than a year. “This morning it was brought to my attention that some members of my staff and department directors who came on board at the beginning of my term have not had our co-pays for our medical coverage deducted from our weekly paychecks,” Picozzi wrote on Facebook Thursday.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO