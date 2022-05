The Rising of the Shield Hero is gearing up for the next episode of Season 2, and the anime has released a first look at Episode 5 of the season! Aneko Yusagi's original franchise has now returned for its second wave of episodes this Spring 2022 anime season, but the series has made a rougher impression with fans than it did the first time around. The first few episodes have see Naofumi and his party taking on a giant Spirit Tortoise, but it was immediately made clear that their initial defeat of the giant monster was not going to be enough to take it down completely.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO