Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers prospect Alex Faedo to make MLB debut

By W.G. Brady
 3 days ago
Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain and the door has been opened for Tigers pitching...

Detroit Tigers release rotation for upcoming series vs. Astros

Following today’s doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Detroit Tigers will hit the road for a 4-game set against the Houston Astros. The Tigers have released their pitching rotation (at least most of it) and as you can see below, Tarik Skubal will get things started on Thursday with Beau Brieske going on Friday and Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber on Saturday.
Jameson Williams laughs off rumor that he does not want to be a Detroit Lion

Last week, during the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions traded up a whopping 20 places to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama. Since being drafted by the Lions, Williams has spoken to the media a couple of times and because of his demeanor during those interviews, some have speculated that he is upset that he will be playing in Detroit.
There Is A Bright Side To The Detroit Lions Draft

Maybe It’s Too Early To Be Too Negative On The Detroit Lions Draft?. Matt Bassin: So I want to preface everything that I have already said about these draft picks and I’m going to be saying about these draft picks. I am under the guise of one thing. We don’t know anything. We have no idea how any of these guys’ careers are going to pan out. Okay. But I am going under the assumption of hope, that they are going to have great careers.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin believes in GM Steve Yzerman’s end goal

The Detroit Red Wings are now officially in the offseason after having missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight year. GM Steve Yzerman has already made the decision to not renew the contracts of Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Doug Houda, as well as goaltending coach Jeff Salajko, so far the biggest change to date in the three year’s he’s been on the job since taking over from Ken Holland in 2019.
