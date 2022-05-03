ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Brain networks can play role in weight-loss success

Science Daily
 3 days ago

When it comes to weight loss, the old adage it's all in your head may be true. Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have shown that two specific networks in the brain can strongly influence how successful a person will be when trying to lose weight. These...

www.sciencedaily.com

Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WISH-TV

Vitamin may play key role in weight loss, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vitamins. We need them to keep our immune system healthy and strong. One vitamin specifically may also play another role, helping people to lose weight. Researchers out of Japan found vitamin E can aid in weight loss because it contains what’s known as antioxidants. Antioxidants are...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain and Inflammation

Inflammation can cause a myriad of serious health issues, especially when it becomes chronic. Not only is this a painful condition that can impact your overall health and lead to conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, but it can also be detrimental to your weight loss goals, nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet Lisa Richards says. This is because inflammation can cause your metabolism to slow down.
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Ozempic Is Touted on TikTok as a Weight-Loss Miracle. The Reality Is Not So Simple

There's a reason why "quick weight loss" is searched more than 12,000 times per month on Google. In a society that glamorizes diet culture — whether by labeling foods as "good" or "bad," or by making "what I eat in a day" videos a viral TikTok trend — it's easy to become obsessed with the food you're eating and how it affects the number on the scale. The marketplace is already inundated with harmful diet pills, fasts, and cleanses, and yet it always seems like something new is being hyped up as a path to fast weight loss. Recently, for instance, TikTok has been touting Ozempic.
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

Phentermine Pills – Where Can I Get Phentermine To Lose Weight?

A healthy and safe weight loss calls for a balanced, low-calorie diet coupled with regular workouts. Adding to the equation, a plethora of supplements and drugs notably budge the scale for more effective and faster transformation. Phentermine is a prescription medicine that works in tandem with diet and exercise to...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What should my blood glucose level be?

Blood glucose is a sugar that the bloodstream carries to all cells in the body to supply energy. A person needs to keep blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Blood glucose monitoring measures the amount of sugar that the blood...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FireRescue1

Keto X3 - Best Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work in 2022 - losing over 30 LBs in Weeks

(CSU) Humboldt State University Police Department (CA) - Arcata, California. Keto X3 Reviews: Don’t Buy Keto X3 Pills Until You Read This Review!. Keto X3 is surely becoming one of the most popular weight loss supplements available on the market, and for many reasons. First of all, and per the official website that advertises and sells it says, it has helped thousands of people get rid of their unwanted weight and keep their body balanced because it’s said to bring about many health benefits when consumed in the long run. Second, it’s claimed to help achieve ketosis and maintain this metabolic state for a while. When the body is in ketosis, then weight loss is much easier to achieve, as it will be explained in the following section.
ARCATA, CA
SELF

What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common chronic health conditions in the U.S. (a whopping 10.5% of the population has it)1—yet it is woefully misunderstood by most people. There are all kinds of misconceptions about what causes type 2 diabetes. Because of this, you might think you did something wrong if you get a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. But the truth is, the condition is the result of a combination of factors, some of which can be outside of your control. Ultimately, type 2 diabetes occurs when your body doesn’t use insulin properly. The good news is that there are lots of ways to change that. Keep reading to learn what really causes type 2 diabetes—and what you can do to prevent it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LisaB

Experts said, Abdominal fat can reduce with vegetables and liquids

How to lose abdominal fatCharles Gaudreault/Unsplash. Reducing stubborn belly fat is a challenge by itself. Health experts noticed this problem and published articles addressing specific ways to reduce abdominal fat. The health effects of abdominal fat are extensive, affecting the heart and digestive system while contributing to diseases like diabetes.
Medical News Today

Hormones may explain link between excess weight and endometrial cancer

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) recognizes 13 cancers as linked to obesity, and therefore considers some cases as potentially preventable. One of these types of cancers is endometrial cancer, cases of which have increased by 59% since the early 90s in the United Kingdom. A new study...
CANCER

