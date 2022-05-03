ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study preserves memory in mice, offering promising new basis for active immunization against Alzheimer's disease

Science Daily
 3 days ago

During experiments in animal models, researchers at the University of Kansas have discovered a possible new approach to immunization against Alzheimer's disease (AD). Their method uses a recombinant methionine (Met)-rich protein derived from corn that was then oxidized in vitro to produce the antigen: methionine sulfoxide (MetO)-rich protein. This antigen, when...

www.sciencedaily.com

MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
scitechdaily.com

Does Autism Begin in the Womb? Research Breakthrough May Lead to New Treatment Strategies

An international research group led by Professor Toru Takumi (Senior Visiting Scientist, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Researcher Chia-wen Lin at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine has shown that idiopathic autism[1] is caused by epigenetic[2] abnormalities in hematopoietic cells during fetal development, which results in immune dysregulation in the brain and gut. The results of the study revealed that in autism, there are immune abnormalities that can be seen in the brain and gut.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
Idaho State Journal

Parkinson's disease becoming more prevalent

It is hard to say if the type of client my practice attracts makes me biased to the prevalence of diseases, but I have seen more and more wonderful people with Parkinson’s disease these last few years. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that statistics indicate is...
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigate connection between loss of motivation and Alzheimer's disease progression

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine are studying why neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as apathy and irritability, appear in most Alzheimer's disease patients before the onset of memory loss. The study, led by Yao-Ying Ma, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology, was recently featured in the publication Molecular...
psychologytoday.com

What Do Autism and Parkinson's Have in Common?

April is Autism and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD) are very different conditions. However, there is a common factor in managing symptoms of both conditions. Inflammation in the brain is found in brain disorders including Autism and Parkinson’s Disease. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD)...
verywellmind.com

Can Alzheimer's Disease Be Prevented?

Alzheimer's disease is a brain condition that impacts memory, thinking, and behavior. It is a progressive and irreversible form of dementia that is the fifth leading cause of death for adults over 65. There is also no cure for the condition, which is why people often wonder if there is any way to prevent Alzheimer's disease.
verywellhealth.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Life Expectancy: Outlook and More

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
KSAT 12

Parkinson’s Disease: Understanding the signs, symptoms

April marks Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide are diagnosed. While it is an incurable disease, Dr. Ryan Kochanski with Methodist Healthcare said there are options to...
