Teyana Taylor Last Rose Petal 2 Farewell tour: How can I buy tickets?

MUSIC artist Teyana Taylor is setting off on part two of her farewell tour which ended in November 2021.

She decided to leave the music industry that same year.

If you click on a link in this story we may earn affiliate revenue.

When is part two of Teyana Taylor's farewell tour?

R&B singer Teyana Taylor will embark on the second part of her Last Rose Petal farewell tour in Los Angeles, California on August 3, 2022.

Her tour will take her across the US to major cities including Las Vegas, Nevada, Dallas, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Taylor wrote on Instagram in September 2021 when she announced her farewell tour.

“However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

Taylor's final show will take place in Paris, France on September 8, 2022.

Where is she touring?

Teyana Taylor will be going on tour to the following cities:

August 3 at Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, California)

August 4 at House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, California)

August 6 at House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

August 8 at The Van Buren (Phoenix, Arizona)

August 10 at Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, Colorado)

August 12 at Bayou Music Center (Houston, Texas)

August 13 at The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, Louisiana)

August 16 at Marathon Music Works (Nashville, Tennessee)

August 17 at Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta, Georgia)

August 19 at House of Blues Orlando (Orlando, Florida)

August 20 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park (Miami, Florida)

August 23 at The Fillmore Charlotte (Charlotte, North Carolina)

August 25 at Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

August 26 at House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, Ohio)

August 28 at House of Blues Boston (Boston, Massachusetts)

September 4 at O2 Academy Brixton (London, England)

September 6 at Tivoli (Utrecht, Netherlands)

September 8 at Bataclan (Paris, France)

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets became available for pre-sale on May 3 at 10am, and those wishing to attend are encouraged to buy tickets soon before they sell out.

Fans can buy tickets on the tour's official website with the password: FAREWELL.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS