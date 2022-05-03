ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Mystery of Toddlers & Tiaras star's death deepens as details revealed

By Luke Kenton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

Posey attended her high school prom just two days before her shock passing. She also recently celebrated her Sweet 16 birthday on April 19.

A spokesperson for the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office declined to share any more information on Posey's death, telling The US Sun: "We are not releasing any information about that because it's an active investigation."

'NO WORDS'

News of Posey's passing was first shared by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, who took to Facebook early Monday morning to write: "'I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone.

"Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Posey starred in the TLC hit series Toddlers & Tiaras alongside her mother for seven seasons between 2009 and 2013. The show chronicled the lives of families whose children competed in beauty pageants.

She started participating in pageants at age three and kept the pastime up throughout her adolescence, most recently competing for the Miss Washington Teen USA title in February.

Posey was a freshman at Lynden High School and recently earned a spot on the school's cheerleading team for the upcoming season, according to family posts on Facebook.

Lynden's cheerleading team shared a series of tributes to its Instagram on Tuesday, with one image showing Posey with wings superimposed across her shoulders and a halo above her head.

The team also shared two quotes, with the first reading: "Please stay. The world is better with you in it."

A second read: "Speaking a few kind words might be the most important thing you will do today."

Her step-father, Steve Gatterman, has ties to the school. He works as a football coach in the Lyden Schools district.

Gatterman shared pictures of Posey's prom on Saturday. He uploaded a gallery of images showing a beaming Posey standing alongside her step-brother Dane.

"Prom night for Kailia and Dane. A good-looking group," Gutterman wrote.

'I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER'

Tributes to the late teen have continued to pour in across social media on Tuesday.

Many of Posey's friends and fellow pageanters have taken to Instagram to share their shock and heartbreak over her passing.

"My heart is completely shattered Kailia you were such a ray of sunshine," wrote one pal. "You always had a smile on your face that made others smile!

"You were the most talented person I have ever met! I know I am older but I looked up to you and was amazed by how talented and kind you were.

"I remembered the first time I met you I completely fell in love with your spirit and attitude. I will love you forever."

Her stepbrother Dane Gatterman also posted to Facebook late on Monday thanking friends and family for their outpouring of support.

"I don't even know where to start," he wrote. "I want to thank everyone that has reached out to me or my family.

"Kailia, I can't believe you are gone. I'm so glad you came into my life, the past 8 months have been so great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIVcF_0fRsc2x200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaHOJ_0fRsc2x200

"I'm going to miss you so much my beautiful sister, as will many others.

"Fly high lil sis," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yy54b_0fRsc2x200
Tributes to the late teen have continued to pour in across social media on Tuesday Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tL3e0_0fRsc2x200
The park is a 30-minute drive from Kailia's home Credit: Washington State Parks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9sKP_0fRsc2x200
She attended her prom on Saturday, just days before her death Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Nwsi_0fRsc2x200
Kalia is seen in what would prove to be her final Instagram post, which was captioned 'none of your concern' Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars announce the death of their 7-month-old son

"90 Day Fiancé" stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. Francisco announced Adriel's passing in a heartbreaking post Thursday on Instagram, writing, "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who was Kailia Posey?

TODDLERS and Tiaras star Kailia Posey passed away at only 16 years old. Her mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced her daughter's death in a Facebook post on May 2, 2022. Kailia Posey starred in Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012 when she was just 10 years old and her mom trained her to be a contortionist as part of her talent.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's son Jack is his double in rare photo

Actor Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the court case being televised across the globe. Before the Hollywood star was married to Amber, he was in a 14-year relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Toddler#Cheerleading#Tlc#Lynden High School
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Leiland Corkill: Neighbours 'heard child's screams' through walls

Neighbours of a woman accused of murdering a one-year-old baby heard the screams of a child, a jury was told. Laura Castle was trying to adopt Leiland Corkill when he died in January 2021 after suffering brain injuries at her home in Barrow, Cumbria. Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
418K+
Followers
22K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy