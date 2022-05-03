ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man climbed San Francisco's Salesforce Tower in an apparent protest against abortion rights

By Gabrielle Bienasz
 3 days ago

Man scales Salesforce tower.

San Francisco Fire Department

  • Politico published a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft on Monday that would dismantle Roe v. Wade.
  • On Tuesday, a man completely scaled Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, per ABC News in San Francisco .
  • The climber's apparent social media account and website said he did it to raise money to protest abortion rights.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested after free-climbing the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in San Francisco to raise money for anti-abortion-rights causes, according to the San Francisco ABC television affiliate.

What looks to be the climber's Instagram account shows a video that seems to have been taken mid-climb, from a dizzying height upon the tower.

ABC 7 said the man " has been identified " as someone calling himself Maison Des Champs, the "Pro Life Spiderman" -- whose apparent Instagram account provided some potential clues as to his reasoning for the climb.

In the apparent video's caption, the climber writes that he was undertaking the climb to protest abortion and specifically Dr. Cesare Santangelo, an obstetrician in Washington DC.

He seems to be referring to a doctor who is notorious among those opposed to abortion rights, per the National Catholic Register, which called Santangelo a "a known late-term abortionist."

In 2013, a group released a video that they claimed showed Santangelo expressing a willingness to let a baby die if it was born alive after a failed abortion , according to ABC 7 News .

In April, an anti-abortion-rights group obtained remains of aborted fetuses and claimed they were linked to Santangelo and that there was evidence the babies had been aborted illegally, per the National Catholic Register .

Police confiscated the remains and said that the babies seem to have been aborted "in accordance with D.C. law," per the AP .

Police officers responded to the Salesforce Tower area shortly before 9:30 am PDT, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action," the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at 10:05 am PDT.

Less than an hour later, the department tweeted: "UPDATE: Incident resolved. Climber is now with @SFPD ."

The Chronicle reported the climber was taken into custody , but said police have not yet confirmed his identity. The fire department told Insider it was "not providing any publicity for this person," adding it was a "rare occurrence."

Tuesday's climb of the tower comes after a bombshell leak from the Supreme Court of a draft opinion that showed its conservative majority appeared to be ready to dismantle Roe v. Wade .

Salesforce and the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TIME

The World’s Most ‘Pro-Life’ Nations Offer a Grim Preview of America's Future

A few years ago, in a small home off an uneven road in Honduras, I got a little peek into what life is like when abortion is illegal. There, I met a woman in her early 20s, who for privacy I’ll call Alma. She lived with her family and a smattering of extremely cute animals – there were a few little dogs, a kitten or two, a hen and her chicks. Months earlier, Alma had had stillbirth – she hadn’t even known she was pregnant, she told me. Doctors, though, suspected that she had taken medication to induce an abortion. They called the police. When I met Alma, she was awaiting trial.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
