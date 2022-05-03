ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2: How Many Post-Credit Scenes Does 'Multiverse of Madness' Have?

By Michael Thomas
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally hits theaters this week, and fans will be able to experience the full potential of the Marvel multiverse. The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch return as our favorite sorcerer as he goes on a multiversal adventure with Wong, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and multiversal...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

In a Time of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, Sam Raimi’s 'Darkman' Deserves to be Remembered

He may be directing the MCU's latest entry, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Sam Raimi is primarily known for two big trilogies: Evil Dead and Spider-Man. The former is more of a cult phenomenon and the latter is one of the catalysts for the thriving current era of superhero films that Hollywood is still enjoying. The two franchises also seem to represent two sides of Raimi that are constantly at war with each other in his films. On one hand, there is the gonzo horror trailblazer with his signature blend of kinetic camerawork and absurd camp. On the other is his earnest brand of heroism full of affectingly broad emotions. The Evil Dead and Spider-Man movies appear at the opposite ends of the Raimi sensibility spectrum, but his first go at a superhero movie, Darkman, is an incredibly underrated flick, and a perfectly unstable brew of those opposing forces.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in May 2022

May will be a big month for Netflix, with the release of the highly-anticipated new seasons of Stranger Things and Love, Death + Robots. However, on the film front, things will be slower this month. That doesn’t mean we don’t have some exciting releases to watch, especially since Netflix keeps expanding its international productions. A quieter month also means we’ll have time to move on our backlog because, let’s be honest, most of us didn’t even catch all the major films of April. Even so, if you're looking for something fresh to stream, we’ve selected the seven best new original movies on Netflix in May 2022. So let’s get to it!
MOVIES
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Ending Explained: Is There a Method to the Madness?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to face new multiversal conflicts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Is your head still spinning from jumping through all of those multiverses? Wondering what exactly happened to the sorcerer at the end of the movie? You're in luck because we've unraveled the ending, much like the Scarlet Witch unraveled Mr. Fantastic.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Madness
Collider

The 'Doctor Strange' Movies the World Never Got to See

Ever since he headlined his first solo outing in November 2016, Doctor Strange has become one of the most prominent figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even before his second feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, premiered, Strange appeared in five separate Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. Though it’s now become a common sight to see Doctor Strange on the big screen, there was a time when filmmakers were struggling to figure out how to bring this sorcerer to the big screen. These struggles were so pronounced that they spanned multiple decades, a testament to how long it took to get this mystical superhero just right in a cinematic form.
MOVIES
Collider

Who Are The Illuminati in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features many new characters, artifacts, and comic book events, there’s no questioning the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Illuminati steals the show. Inspired by a Marvel Comics group of the same name, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a live-action version of a secret society of heroes who acts behind humanity’s back to decide the world's fate. For this secret society to work, the Illuminati unites some of the most powerful heroes in the cosmos, including alternative versions of Earth-616 heroes and characters who have yet to make their proper MCU debut. But who are the Illuminati members in Erath-838? And how did the secret group get together?
MOVIES
Collider

Sam Raimi's Non-Marvel, Non-'Evil Dead' Films, Ranked From Worst to Best

Sam Raimi has had a wild and thrillingly eclectic career directing films, that's for sure. He's perhaps best known for being the lead creative mind behind two beloved trilogies, The Evil Dead Trilogy (1981-1992) and The Spider-Man Trilogy with Tobey Maguire (2002-2007). It's hard to deny that these are some of the best films he's made. Of the six, Spider-Man 3 might be the only divisive one, but at the very least, it's become memorable, thanks to the memes it's spawned. In all fairness, it does have a couple of things working for it.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022

As we now find ourselves in May, the last month before we leap into the Summer movie season, you may also find that there are a whole bunch of good flicks to check out on the streaming service Amazon Prime. From festival films that are just getting released to older classics that still hold up, we’ve sorted through them all to bring you the best of the best to check out.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

9 Shows Like 'Maya and the Three' to Watch Next for More Animated Adventures

Maya and the Three debuted on Netflix in October 2021. The show is a fantasy series that follows the adventures of 15-year-old Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana). Set in Latin America and drawing influences from Mesoamerican culture, Eagle warrior princess Maya is on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the director of The Book Of Life, it's an ambitious animation that compels you with its interesting characters and outstanding technical components.
TV SERIES
Collider

11 Art-House Films That Best Blur the Line Between Reality and Dreams

Often in mainstream or Hollywood cinema, you are promptly alerted as to when characters are moving between dreams and reality. Traditionally, a ripple effect and a close-up of sleeping eyes might have been the indicator of choice, or maybe even a slow zoom-in on someone as their eyes look distantly away as if daydreaming. In real life, though, these distinctions aren't always this clear, as most of the time, a dream doesn't appear to be a dream while you are in it. If you want to find filmic representation of this, therefore, you usually have to step away from the mainstream and towards the art-house. As if enabling you to vicariously experience the dreams or subconscious of the characters on-screen, these are some particularly dreamy films that aren’t so clear as to whether you're inhabiting a character's conscious, unconscious, or subconscious.
MOVIES
Collider

Emperor Zurg Lurks Over Buzz in New ‘Lightyear’ Poster

Pixar has revealed a new poster for Lightyear, the highly-anticipated animated spinoff of Toy Story. The spinoff acts as a film within a film and imagines that the entire Buzz Lightyear line of toys was created after Lightyear, a blockbuster sci-fi action film that the characters in the Toy Story universe would have seen.
MOVIES
Collider

Michael Keaton to Direct and Star in Noir Thriller 'Knox Goes Away'

Rejoice, fans of Birdman, the Batman movies, and the one or two of you that actually stayed for the post-credits scenes in Morbius. Iconic manifold character actor Michael Keaton is set to step behind the camera for just the second time in his career, preparing to direct the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, in which he's also set to star. The movie was written by Gregory Poirier, best known as the scriptie behind John Singleton's Rosewood, for which he won a major award from the WGA. He was also the creator and writer of ABC's mystery series Missing, starring Ashley Judd. The Wrap reported the news earlier today.
MOVIES
Collider

'World War III': Katt Williams Returns to Netflix With New Comedy Special

In the midst of the Netflix is a Joke Festival, a new special from a familiar face has been announced for the streaming service. Legendary comedian Katt Williams is making his return to Netflix with a brand-new original comedy special called World War III. This marks the second special from the celebrated comedian on the streaming service, which will premiere globally on May 17, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How 'Megamind' Deconstructed Superhero Tropes Before It Was Cool

As the superhero genre has grown, so has the litany of projects that either dissect it or poke fun at it — or both, in the case of The Boys. From Invincible to Netflix's short-lived Jupiter's Legacy and the upcoming Netflix film based on BOOM! Studios' Irredeemable/Incorruptible, it looks like the superhero genre won't be running short on superhero deconstruction tales any time soon. But DreamWorks Animation beat them all to the punch with Megamind.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Reveals if Layla Is the MCU Version of the Scarlet Scarab

Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for the finale of Moon Knight. During an exclusive interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Moon Knight’s director Mohamed Diab addressed Layla's (May Calamawy) superhero upgrade in the season finale. While Diab reveals that Layla was being referred to on set as the Scarlet Scarab, a Marvel Comics Egyptian superhero, the character’s future was purposely left open. So, while Layla could officially become the Scarlet Scarab in the future, she could also be a brand-new hero introduced exclusively for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy