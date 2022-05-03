Man arrested for baby formula thefts throughout SWFL

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies have arrested a man for grand theft, accused of stealing baby formula.

Matthew Williams was caught on camera walking out of a Port Charlotte Walmart with 36 cans and an 18-gallon tote of formula in December 2021.

The haul had a value of $777.

Charlotte County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Williams, who was arrested in Hernando County.

Authorities in DeSoto County connected Williams to a similar theft in Arcadia.

During the investigation, Williams also admitted to deputies that he’d done this at many other stores.