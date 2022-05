This one is difficult to write. I found myself in awe of the intestinal fortitude of the wine growers and producers I met on a recent trip to Colorado wine country. Touring the Grand Valley AVA on the far western part of the state near Grand Junction, I was inspired that, despite a changing climate, they had the will and determination to work with nature and make wines of substance and meaning in such a harsh environment.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO