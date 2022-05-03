ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Look who's two: Alton, Southwestern among area's top seeds

By Pete Hayes
 3 days ago
Redbirds forward Emily Baker holds up two fingers in celebration of her second goal of a game against Marquette Catholic earlier this season at Public School Stadium. Alton is seeded No. 2 in Sub-Sectional A of the Normal Cl;ass 3A Sectional Tournament. (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)

Hey, look who's No. 2 in the IHSA's post-season soccer seedings - a pair of area teams not accustomed to such heights, but which are more than willing to accept the position.

Alton High and Southwestern, both of which have had their best seasons, are each seeded second in their respective sub-sectionals, which eventually will fed into sectional play. The playoffs will begin May 10 for Class 1A teams and on May 17 for Class 2A and Class 3A teams.

The Class 1A State Tournament is set for May 27-28 at North Central College in Naperville. the Class 2A and Class 3A state tournaments will be played June 3-4, also at North Central.

Alton had a 13-3 record heading into a Southwestern Conference home date with Collinsville. The Redbirds are in the midst of one of their best seasons ever. Besides the pair of SWC defeats to O'Fallon, Alton has lost only to Class 2A power Triad.

Alton is led offensively by Emily Baker, who has 25 goals and six assists. Alton has has registered seven shutouts.

Alton is seeded No. 2 in Sub-Sectional A of the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional Tournament and will open play in the Collinsville Regional at 5 p.m. May 17 against No. 7 Collinsville. Also that day at 7 p.m., Edwardsville, a No. 3 seed will face No. 6 Quincy. The semifinals winners will play May 20 at 5 p.m. in Collinsville.

The Collinsville Regional winner will move on to the Normal Sectional semifinals.

Alton is seeded behind No. 1 seed and defending 3A state champion  O'Fallon in the sub-sectional, which in fine with Alton coach Gwen Sabo.

"Seeding our sectional is always challenging and this year was no different," Sabo said. "It was especially tough to seed the middle-of-the-pack teams.

"Overall, I'm happy we were chosen as the No 2 seed. I think that's where we deserved to be, with our only conference losses coming to No 1 O'Fallon."

Class 1A: Explorers, Birds 1-2

Marquette Catholic is an area school whose high seed is not surprising. The two-time state champions Explorers got the top spot in Sub-Sectional A of the Quincy Notre Dame Sectional.

Marquette was 13-4-3 and riding a five-game wining streak heading into a non-conference game Tuesday against Granite City.

The Explorers have nine shutouts on the season. They have outscored their opponents 60-23.

Ella Anselm leads the way for Marquette with 23 goals and five assists.

Southwestern took the South Central Conference by storm this season and finished first at 6-1 in the league and was 13-4 overall.

"We're excited about our seed," Southwestern coach Tyler Hamilton said. "The girls worked hard to earn it, but now they have to prove they deserve it.

"We have one week to prepare and get healthy, so that's our focus."

The Piasa Birds are led by the one-two scoring punch of Ali Wilson and Mac Day. Wilson has 25 goals and four assists on the season, while Day has 20 goals and 19 assists.

Marquette will open the playoffs May 10 at Greenville in a regional semifinal and No 7 Pana at 4 p.m. In the other game that day in Greenville, No. 4 Greenville will play No 6 Staunton. The semifinals winners will play for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. May 13.

In Sub-Sectional B of the Roxana Sectional, defending 1A state champ Belleville Althoff is the top seed, followed  by No. 2 Breese Mater Dei, No. 3 Father McGivney, No. 4 Breese Central, No. 5 Roxana, No. 6 Salem, No. 7 Metro East Lutheran and No. 8 East Alton-Wood River.

Roxana will open the postseason in a semifinal at 5 p.m. May 11 against No. 5 McGivney. EA-WR will face No. 1 Althoff May 10 in Belleville.

Class 2A: Eagles at No. 4

As usual, the area Class 2A story is Triad first, then everybody else. The 15-1 and defending state champion Knights are seeded No. 1 Sub-sectional A of their own sectional, which will feed into the Chatham-Glenwood Super-Sectional.

Civic Memorial grabbed the No. 4 seed in Sub-sectional A. the Eagles will host a regional.

"The No. 3 or 4 seed is what we were expecting," CM coach Eric Zyung said. "We knew Triad and Mascoutah would go 1-2 since they  had beaten us. Mattoon has a good record and they edges us for the No.3 seed."

Following No. 4 CM in the sub-sectional are No 5 Highland, No. 6 Charleston, No 7 Jersey and No. 8 Taylorville.

CM was 11-8 heading into a second game against Triad on Tuesday.

The Eagles feature the No. 3 scorer in the St. Louis area in Abrianna Garrett, who had 33 goals and seven assists prior to Tuesday's game against Triad.

"Our season has progressed well," Zyung said. "I'm super proud of our senior leadership and other upperclassmen.

"We have played 11 freshman on the varsity levels this year and they have responded and improved as the season went along.

"We have a great group of kids, who work hard and are very coachable and are willing to play any role which helps the team,"

CM will open its 2A regional May 17 at 6 p.m. against No. 7 Jersey. In the first semifinal that day, Triad will play Taylorville. The regional final is set for 5 p.m. on May 20, with the winner advancing to the Triad Sectional, which will feed into the May 31 Glenwood Sectional.

