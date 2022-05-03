Rally held outside Little Tokyo Starbucks in support of workers’ push to unionize

Demonstrators gathered in Little Tokyo Tuesday to support Starbucks workers in their effort to unionize.

If approved, the location will be the first Starbucks in the city of Los Angeles to unionize, officials told KTLA.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 p.m. on May 3, 2022.

