Rally held outside Little Tokyo Starbucks in support of workers’ push to unionize
Demonstrators gathered in Little Tokyo Tuesday to support Starbucks workers in their effort to unionize.
If approved, the location will be the first Starbucks in the city of Los Angeles to unionize, officials told KTLA.
