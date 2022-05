May will be a big month for Netflix, with the release of the highly-anticipated new seasons of Stranger Things and Love, Death + Robots. However, on the film front, things will be slower this month. That doesn’t mean we don’t have some exciting releases to watch, especially since Netflix keeps expanding its international productions. A quieter month also means we’ll have time to move on our backlog because, let’s be honest, most of us didn’t even catch all the major films of April. Even so, if you're looking for something fresh to stream, we’ve selected the seven best new original movies on Netflix in May 2022. So let’s get to it!

