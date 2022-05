NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. George is a sweet, happy boy who is ready to bounce into your arms. He is about a year and a half old, but still has lots of playful puppy energy. He walks nicely on a leash and loves to sit for treats! George is kennel trained. He weighs about 37 pounds. Come meet him today at MACC! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO