ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Blockbuster movie Spiderman: No Way Home was BANNED in China after Sony refused government's demands to remove scenes showing the Statue of Liberty

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sony Pictures reportedly rejected the Chinese government's demand to remove scenes featuring the Statue of Liberty from Spider Man: No Way Home.

The dispute occurred in late 2021, when Sony executives were working desperately to secure a Chinese release date for the Tom Holland blockbuster, according to a report on Sunday from Puck.

Although the Statue of Liberty plays a major role in the movie's climactic scene, Chinese censors insisted that it be digitally removed, multiple sources told the outlet.

When Sony rejected the request, the Chinese government then asked if the icon of American freedom could be 'minimized' by cutting key shots and darkening the lighting to obscure the statue, which the studio also declined to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVuME_0fRsYPzQ00
Spider man is seen on the Statue of Liberty in the climax of Spider Man: No Way Home. Chinese censors wanted the statue to be digitally scrubbed from the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yh8fC_0fRsYPzQ00
The third Tom Holland Spider Man film was unable to secure a release in China after Sony refused to bow to the country's censors

No Way Home, which grossed $805 million in North America box office, never received a Chinese release date, effectively banning it from theaters there, but the reason had never been made clear.

The movie, Holland's third as the web-slinging superhero, was produced in a partnership between Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony-owned Columbia Pictures. Sony handled distribution of the film.

A spokesperson for Sony did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

Marvel Studios has not had a film enter Chinese theaters since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. That film grossed $200 million in China.

Last week, China officially banned the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though no formal reason was given for the ban, the movie had outraged the Chinese Communist Party by including a brief shot showing a newspaper rack for the Epoch Times, which is highly critical of the party.

Though the newsstand is visible for only a split second in a trailer for the film, Chinese internet users dissected the footage frame-by-frame and vented their fury about the newspaper's inclusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRMfE_0fRsYPzQ00
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is seen above. Chinese censor have been growing more heavy handed in editing Western films and movies

Doctor Strange also features a lesbian character, who references having 'two moms,' which led to the film's ban from Saudi Arabia.

The recent crackdown marks a shift in China, where Marvel movies had enjoyed great success prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officially, the Communist Party only allows 34 foreign films per theatrical release each year -- but a harsh crackdown in 2021 made it harder than ever to secure Chinese release for big US blockbusters.

Less than a third of the foreign films screened in China last year were actual new-release 2021 titles. Most were older, and a tenth of them were archive titles that dated from before 2010, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, Chinese censor have been growing more heavy handed in editing Western films and movies.

Earlier this year, Chinese streaming platforms censored a plot line in the iconic TV series 'Friends,' which is hugely poplar there.

The streamers removed references to Ross's ex-wife Carol Willick, who divorced him after announcing she was lesbian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhPMf_0fRsYPzQ00
Earlier this year, Chinese streaming platforms censored a plot line in the iconic TV series 'Friends' and cut scenes from the 'Friends' reunion special (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyogi_0fRsYPzQ00
Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China since 2017. Officials there call the singer 'badly behaved'

The Chinese streaming platforms that recently purchased 'Friends' include Tencent, Bilibili, Youku, Sohu and iQiyi; they began streaming the show starting February 11.

In 2016, China issued an eight-page set of guidelines for television shows, discouraging gay story lines and topics that 'exaggerate the dark sides of society.'

The document also referenced to 'vulgar, immoral and unhealthy content' with homosexuality, underage love, extramarital affairs, and one-night stands as being off-limits.

Chinese viewers were also left outraged in 2021, after three of their country's streaming services censored the highly-anticipated Friends reunion.

Services iQIYI, Youku and Tencent Video all acquired streaming rights for the blockbuster TV special, which was released worldwide on May 27, 2021.

While fans in other markets were treated to the full 104 minute show, the editions released in China were all significantly shorter, cutting guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and South Korean boyband BTS.

Lady Gaga is currently banned from touring in China after she angered the country's officials by meeting with the Dalai Lama in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VWMI_0fRsYPzQ00
In the closing scenes of the 1999 film Fight Club, Norton's character watches multiple buildings explode with Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQBlq_0fRsYPzQ00
But in the censored version released in China, the exploding buildings scene is replaced with a written message on black screen: 'The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding'

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has been banned from China since 2017. He angered Chinese leaders by posted a photo of himself at a shrine honoring Japanese military leaders, and issues in his personal life led China to describe him as 'badly behaved'.

BTS also angered Chinese officials when they last year spoke of South Korea's shared 'history of pain' with the United States over the Korean War, in which China backed North Korea.

China also recently censored the movie Fight Club, radically editing the original ending of the cult classic film Fight Club to comply with the country's restrictive censorship rules.

Instead of multiple buildings exploding, as in the original ending, the authorities win in the new censored version.

In an abrupt edit, the censored film ended with a written message on black screen: 'The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The Independent

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scene causes backlash in China

A scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has caused a backlash in China, potentially dashing hopes that it might become one of the rare Marvel films to be released in the country.The movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, has upset some in China over a scene that shows a newsstand for The Epoch Times, an international newspaper and media company that opposes the Chinese Communist Party.Doctor Strange 2 is currently with Chinese authorities, who are reviewing it before approving its release in China, according to Deadline. The publication reported the scene in question has been “making waves on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Dalai Lama
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Censorship In China#No Way Home#Sony Pictures#Puck#American#Disney#Columbia Pictures
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The WWII hero who hid in the jungle for 30 YEARS rather than surrender: Curious story of Japanese soldier who lived on a Philippines island eating dried banana skins and stealing rice from locals is told in a new film

A new film is highlighting the story of a controversial Japanese soldier who refused to surrender after the Second World War ended and spent 29 years hiding in the jungle. Hiroo Onoda, who died in 2014 at the age of 91, was stationed on the island in the Philippines in 1944 but remained until 1974 because he did not believe the war was over.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy