Fairfield County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Licking by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Licking THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:07:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS NORTHERN PUTNAM AND EASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for St. Johns County and northeastern Putnam County.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GREENSVILLE NORTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE EDWARD...LUNENBURG NOTTOWAY...WESTERN DINWIDDIE...SOUTH CENTRAL AMELIA AND NORTHERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, south central and southeastern Virginia.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Estill; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Inland Flagler; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Flagler, southeastern Alachua, southern St. Johns, northern Marion and southern Putnam Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orange Springs, or near Fort McCoy, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Citra, Hawthorne, Lake Delancy, Sparr and Cross Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Chesapeake; Virginia Beach Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, southeastern Gates, and Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Corapeake to near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Great Bridge, South Mills, Sunbury, Grandy, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Point Harbor, Back Bay, Corolla and Moyock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHESAPEAKE, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County and in Oregon, much of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview, Highway 140 from Beatty to Adel and Highway 395 from Alkali Lake to Likely. It also includes Highway 139 from Tionesta to Adin and Highway 299 from Alturas to Cedar Pass. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Caroline, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, south central and east central Virginia. Target Area: Amelia; Caroline; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Nottoway; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chesterfield, east central Nottoway, Henrico, Caroline, Hanover, northwestern King William, northern Dinwiddie and southeastern Amelia Counties, the City of Richmond and the City of Colonial Heights through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bumpass to near Wilsons. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Ashland, Bowling Green, Moseley, Chester, Mannboro, University Of Richmond, Milford, Virginia State University, Randolph Macon College, Virginia Commonwealth University, Tuckahoe, Highland Springs, Downtown Richmond, Bon Air, Virginia Union University and Mechanicsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads remain closed in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Breathitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Breathitt FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Estill. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee and Owsley. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1037 PM EDT, Flooding was ongoing across portions of the warned area, as larger streams and creeks run high due to runoff from heavy rainfall that occurred earlier Friday evening. High water will be most common in low lying and flood prone areas through the overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Jackson, Beattyville, Booneville, Fincastle, Ravenna, Tallega, Monica, Lone, Canyon Falls, Athol, Primrose, St. Helens, Airedale, Grass, Vada, Stay, Enoch, Maloney and Fillmore.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hertford, Gates, Isle of Wight, Southampton, northeastern Sussex and Surry Counties, the western City of Chesapeake, the City of Franklin and the City of Suffolk through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waverly to Hunterdale to Gatesville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Smithfield, Windsor, Waverly, Courtland, Wakefield, Claremont, Gatesville, Surry, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Gates, Cofield, Ivor, Dendron and Harrellsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, southeastern Gates, and Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Corapeake to near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Great Bridge, South Mills, Sunbury, Grandy, Chesapeake, Sanderling, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Point Harbor, Back Bay, Corolla and Moyock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 270.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 275.6 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 270.0 Fri 9 PM 274.1 275.6 273.5 275.6 7PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill, Jackson, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Lee FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Estill. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee and Owsley. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1037 PM EDT, Flooding was ongoing across portions of the warned area, as larger streams and creeks run high due to runoff from heavy rainfall that occurred earlier Friday evening. High water will be most common in low lying and flood prone areas through the overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Jackson, Beattyville, Booneville, Fincastle, Ravenna, Tallega, Monica, Lone, Canyon Falls, Athol, Primrose, St. Helens, Airedale, Grass, Vada, Stay, Enoch, Maloney and Fillmore.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued early tomorrow morning by 10 AM CDT Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO SUNDAY, MAY 22 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Sunday, May 22. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Tuesday, May 17 and continue to rise to a crest of 48.6 feet by Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 pm CDT 44.9 45.0 45.2
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Frederick FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Maryland, including the following counties: Carroll and Frederick. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1109 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Westminster Thurmont... Emmitsburg Harry Grove Stadium... Ballenger Creek Mount Airy... Taneytown Hampstead... Brunswick Walkersville... Manchester Braddock Heights... New Market Discovery-Spring Garden... Linganore-Bartonsville Clover Hill... Green Valley Wolfsville... Point Of Rocks - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wolfe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY

