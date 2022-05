SUTTON, W.Va. — A mother, young child and a Gassaway volunteer firefighter all drowned in the Elk River near Sutton Sunday afternoon following a car crash. According to the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department, a woman lost control of her vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Braxton County Senior Center not far from the I-79 Sutton exit. The vehicle went into the Elk River.

SUTTON, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO