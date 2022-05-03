ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

RFD teaming with Red Cross to install free smoke alarm systems

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Richmond Fire Department and the Red Cross are teaming up to install free smoke alarm systems in the city this Saturday. The “Sound the Alarm” event is part of a national Red Cross initiative in May...

richmondstandard.com

The Richmond Standard

Two-story home on Garvin Ave. endures extensive damage in fire

A home in the 2300 block of Garvin Avenue suffered extensive damage in a fire Sunday morning, according to fire officials. The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. and crews arrived to find the back half of a large two-story residence “well involved,” according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing city firefighters. Local 188 posted video footage from the firefight on social media.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Greening project slated for Sutter Avenue in San Pablo

The City of San Pablo is hosting a virtual “Community Workshop” tonight at 6 p.m. to share info surrounding the Sutter Avenue Urban Greening Project and to garner input. The project is slated to install stormwater treatments on Sutter Avenue, a flat-topography residential road in the City’s southwestern region that is a high-risk flood area, per the City. Green infrastructure including bioswales and suspended pavement systems are proposed as part of its green street retrofits, while other components would aim to help reduce traffic speeds, enhance pedestrian safety and encourage the growth of trees there.
SAN PABLO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Knock Down Brush Fire That Threatened Homes in Pittsburg

A brush fire that threatened homes in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon burned three acres before firefighters were able to knock the flames down. The blaze burned near the 100 block of Chelsea Way, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. No injuries were reported. Los Medanos Elementary School was temporarily...
PITTSBURG, CA
KSBW.com

Wind-driven fire in Solano County burns 95 acres, Cal Fire says

Windy conditions posed a challenge for firefighters tackling a grass fire in Solano County on Tuesday. "This is kind of the start of our season. This is one of the first larger fires here in the Solano County region and throughout the Sonoma-Lake Napa unit," Cal Fire Battalion Chief JC Greenberg said.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire in Pittsburg threatening nearby structures

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out near a residential area in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said on Twitter that the fire broke out in the 100 block of Chelsea Way and posed a threat to homes in the area. The district asked for...
PITTSBURG, CA
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

