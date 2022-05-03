RFD teaming with Red Cross to install free smoke alarm systems

The City of San Pablo is hosting a virtual “Community Workshop” tonight at 6 p.m. to share info surrounding the Sutter Avenue Urban Greening Project and to garner input. The project is slated to install stormwater treatments on Sutter Avenue, a flat-topography residential road in the City’s southwestern region that is a high-risk flood area, per the City. Green infrastructure including bioswales and suspended pavement systems are proposed as part of its green street retrofits, while other components would aim to help reduce traffic speeds, enhance pedestrian safety and encourage the growth of trees there.
