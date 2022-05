CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities have arrested a man who is believed to have shot and killed a teen girl and a young woman in Casa Grande. Casa Grande police say detectives received numerous tips from the community and learned during their investigation that a 2006 Chrysler 300 was used as the getaway vehicle after the shooting Sunday night. Police say that Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18, was believed to be using the Chrysler 300 and was at the scene the night of the shooting. Santistevan reportedly left Arizona after the shooting and went to Pflugerville, Texas. The shooting left 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota dead.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO