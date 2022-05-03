ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal

By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M65FG_0fRsV58E00
Montana State's Jaden Smith (17) jogs to the sideline during the FCS championship game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Mike Clark

Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended.

Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year.

"First and Foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to attend Montana State University while perusing [sic] my academic and athletic career," Smith wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. "I would also like to thank Coach Choate, Coach Vigen, and their staff for granting me the opportunity to be a part of the Montana state football program. The past 3 years in Bozeman has been truly a blessing to me. I have created life long relationships and memories that will never be forgotten."

Smith was a three-star recruit at Kennedale (Texas) High, a school that ran the run-heavy Wing-T offense. He redshirted in 2019 after playing in three games, which included a 47-yard touchdown catch (his lone reception of the season). The 6-foot-5, 206-pounder was MSU's starting "X" receiver throughout this past regular regular season, on the other side of the field from All-Big Sky "Z" receiver Lance McCutcheon. While Smith was praised for his blocking ability, his production never matched his impressive talent. He finished 2021 with 12 catches for 126 yards and no TDs.

The Bobcats currently have eight receivers who were on last year's roster, and they brought in Saint John's University transfer Ravi Alston earlier this offseason. MSU has also signed Hamilton (Arizona) High's Christian Anaya, Billings West's Taco Dowler and Butte's Dylan Snyder.

Smith's announcement came one day after MSU reserve receiver Jamahd Monroe tweeted that he was entering the portal. Fellow backup wideout Charles Brown made his portal decision public last week.

MSU starting right tackle TJ Session and reserve offensive lineman Cole Snyder announced their entries into the portal last week, and reserve running back DeMareus Hosey did so as well. Third-string quarterback Casey Bauman entered the portal about two months ago, while regular season starting QB Matthew McKay and backup kicker Luke Pawlak both entered in December.

McKay, now at Elon, is the only 2021 Bobcat who has committed elsewhere after going into the portal as of Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Hamilton, MT
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Montana Football
City
Bozeman, MT
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Grizzly bear confirmed in central Montana mountains

Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed recent evidence of a grizzly bear roaming in central Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, grizzly bear tracks and fur samples were collected from the North Moccasin Mountains near Lewistown. The tracks on the west side of the range were reported to state officials on April 29. A bear management specialist visited the site the following day and confirmed 6.25-inch-wide grizzly tracks. State wildlife officials spoke with neighboring property owners to notify them of the bear’s presence, identify any potential conflicts, and search for additional grizzly sign. Hair collected from a barbed wire fence...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Charles Brown
Person
Jeff Choate
The Exponent

Long-distance runner Brookling signs with Missouri

Missouri track and field announced the addition of long-distance runner Daniel Brookling on Thursday. Hailing from Arborfield Cross, England, Brookling set his most recent indoor personal best in the 1,500 meter with a time of 3 minutes, 50.22 seconds on Jan. 23. In outdoor competition, Brookling ran a 1:54.27 in...
MISSOURI STATE
The Exponent

Missouri lands '23 JUCO WR Demariyon Houston

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz landed his third recruit in the Class of 2023 in Demariyon Houston, a receiver out of Hutchinson Community College who began his collegiate career at Nebraska. Drinkwitz set the (unofficial and un-fact-checked but, you know, probably) record for time between "bat signal" and commitment, tweeting his...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Montana#Montana State University#American Football#College Football#Msu#Twitter
The Exponent

Wisconsin football lands commitment from former Utah defensive back to bolster depth

Numbers in the University of Wisconsin safety room received a boost Friday when Kamo’i Latu announced his intention to transfer to the program. The 6-foot, 195-pound Latu played in 14 games last season, registering 19 tackles and three pass breakups for Utah. He finished with a career-high 10 tackles during a 42-26 win at Southern Cal in October, his only start of 2021. That performance allowed him to claim Pac-12 freshman of the week accolades.
MADISON, WI
The Exponent

Boston College player transfers to Purdue Soccer

Purdue soccer coach Drew Roff has announced that Zoie Allen has transferred to the program and will join the Boilermakers for the 2022 season. A forward from Smithfield, Rhode Island, Allen is a transfer from Boston College. She will be eligible to play immediately in the fall and is a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Montanan

Hyundai to open $20M research studio at Bozeman’s Montana State University

The Hyundai Motor Group announced on Thursday that it will be opening its new research and development headquarters in Bozeman. The New Horizons Studio will be located at Montana State University and represents a $20 million investment by Hyundai as well as 50 new jobs over a five-year period. The studio will be located at […] The post Hyundai to open $20M research studio at Bozeman’s Montana State University appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Exponent

MU men's golf lands spot in NCAA Regionals

Missouri men's golf was announced as one of 13 teams to qualify for the Norman Regional as part of the NCAA Regionals on Wednesday. The event will be played May 16-18 at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma, and will be hosted by the top-seeded Sooners. The Tigers, who...
NORMAN, OK
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy