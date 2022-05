At first glance, one might not think that Sofia Reyes and Danny Trejo would vibe together. She’s a glamorous, award-winning pop star. He’s an intimidating presence whose work includes films like Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn, and 3 From Hell. Yet, when watching their on-screen chemistry in Tostitos’ Fiesta Remix commercial, Danny and Sofia match up as well as tequila, mariachi, and Tostitos on Cinco de Mayo. “I am BFFs with Danny Trejo now, for sure,” Sofia tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the new campaign.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO