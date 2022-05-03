Monterey County a top destination for 'responsible' travel

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.

