Belfast, ME

Man hides from police under blanket at Maine hotel

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MAINE — A man hid from police under a blanket outside of a Maine hotel early Monday morning after being told to not return to the property hours earlier.

In a Facebook post, the Belfast Police Department says around 9:30 p.m. they were called out to the Admiral Ocean Inn about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they found Philip Dulude and removed him from the property. They told him that if he were to return that he would be arrested.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to WGME, Belfast Police Sergeant Cook was checking around the parking lot of the inn when he found someone hiding under a blanket. He pulled the blanket off and found Dulude hiding under it.

Dulude has been arrested on recommended charges of criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

