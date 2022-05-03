ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

KSP searching for missing juvenile

By A Hazard Herald Staff Report
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 are searching for a missing Knott County juvenile. On Sunday, May 1, at approximately 10:32 p.m., KSP Post 13 officials said, they received a call...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
