NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reports that Deebo Samuel has re-followed the San Francisco 49ers on Instagram. Last month, Samuel unfollowed the Niners and removed all mentions of the team from his social media. It seems silly, but athletes’ social media actions, such as following or unfollowing teams, have become a window into what’s happening behind the scenes. This action doesn’t say that everything is good between the two sides, but it shows that things are probably improving.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO