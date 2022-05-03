ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Suspects plead guilty in organized retail theft ring across multiple California counties

By Leo Stallworth
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jkFh_0fRsTz6j00

With smash-and-grab robberies and other retail theft crimes escalating in California, the state is focusing efforts to combat the crimes.

"To combat organized crime in California, state law in 2019 directed both the California Highway Patrol as well as the DOJ to establish a task force specifically to combat organized crime," said CHP Assistant Chief Steve Ramos.

State officials announced Friday that they've nabbed bandits involved in one of the biggest crime rings in the state.

"We have taken down and are prosecuting a statewide organized retail theft ring involving defendants who stole more than $1 million worth of jewelry from stores in nine counties across California," said State Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta says the ring leaders of the organized retail theft ring are finally off the streets and with the formation of a new multiagency enforcement team to combat such crimes, others involved in such illegal activity will be brought to justice as well.

"We have secured felony guilty pleas for two of the ring leaders of this criminal enterprise and we've filed charges against two others," Bonta said. "These charges and guilty pleas are a result of an investigation involving the CHP's organized crime retail crime task force."

Smash-and-grab robbers armed with sledgehammers target Beverly Hills jewelry store, police say

According to police, a group of about five suspects armed with what appeared to be sledgehammers broke the front window of the store and got away with several items.

The task force, including the California Highway Police and other law enforcement agencies, found plenty of evidence in this latest bust.

"As a result of this investigation, law enforcement located evidence in the defendants' homes, including jewelry that linked them to retail thefts at multiple JCPenney and Sam's Club stores, resulting in more than $1 million in losses to these businesses," said Bonta.

Since forming the task force, they've put put a major dent in the organized crime rings.

"We have -- as an agency, as a task force -- participated in 1,031 separate investigations, resulting in 449 arrests," Ramos said. "We've also contributed to the recovery of over $21 million worth of merchandise."

Comments / 22

LongSummerDays
3d ago

16 months makes it worth it to keep stealing a million every two years, which is more than many Americans can make in two years. Dems are preventing long incarceration so their voters can ve at the ready even during midterm elections. Even illegals can vote in our local elections. We are a full fledged criminal sanctuary along with the leaders like Newsom.

Reply(1)
32
John Nunes
3d ago

We finely gave social justice. Until we go back to three strikes and you are out. This will continue to happen

Reply(2)
24
Caron Vasquez
3d ago

And Gascon will let them out after all hard work and money to catch them unbelievable

Reply
21
Related
FOX40

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to altering records in database

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.  Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Doj#Chp#State
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Canyon News

30 Arrested During Multi-Agency Operation

LOS ANGELES—On April 28, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore met with U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis, Chief of Staff Silas V. Darden, Executive Assistant Marisa Martinez, U.S. Marshal David Singer, Chief Inspector Justin Davis, Chief Deputy Rogelio Nuño-Marquez and Assistant Chief Inspector Frankie Sanchez to coordinate and plan Operation North Star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy