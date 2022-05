Hold on to that boogie board: The new surf lagoon at the Cannon Beach development in Mesa won’t open this month as promised, the victim of supply-chain disruptions. “There have been delays to open Cannon Beach due to supply chain issues,” said Cannon Beach developer Joseph Cottle. “We are currently testing waves. Once that testing is done, then we will be able to complete the whole lagoon.”

