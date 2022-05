Michael Keaton is having a big year. Not only did the legendary actor recently win multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and SAG Award, for his performance in Dopesick, but he is also reprising some of his most iconic roles. Last month, Keaton made a cameo appearance in Morbius as Vulture and will be seen next year playing Batman in The Flash, which will mark his first appearance as the superhero since 1992. Now, Deadline is reporting that Keaton is set to star and direct in a noir thriller titled Knox Goes Away. You can read a description of the film below...

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO