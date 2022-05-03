‘This is not just about me’: Jacksonville woman shares her abortion story after Roe v. Wade draft opinion leaked

PONTE VEDRA (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with law enforcement, is investigating a reported senior prank gone too far when a dead shark was found hanging in an outdoor hallway at a high school near Jacksonville. The disturbing discovery was made Thursday morning at Ponte Vedra High School in St. Johns County. Working to learn more about a shark that was found hanging from a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School today. @MyFWC is investigating along with @SJSOPIO. I'll have more on @ActionNewsJax at 5. pic.twitter.com/HShv2W0A1L — Robert Grant (@RobertANJax) May 5, 2022 According to CBS affiliate Action News Jax, the shark was removed shortly after it was found. The incident was reportedly a senior prank. The school mascot is a shark. The school, FWC, and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO