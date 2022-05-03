ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘This is not just about me’: Jacksonville woman shares her abortion story after Roe v. Wade draft opinion leaked

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is recalling what it was like for her before the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. She had an illegal abortion in New York City in 1962. She remembers a time when women didn’t have a choice....

ABC Action News

Florida woman recalls illegal abortion before Roe v. Wade

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Americans try to understand what may happen if Roe v. Wade is reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, there are some who remember what it was like. "I'm 70 years old. I've been fighting this a long time. I had an illegal abortion," Janis Gibson, of Port St. Lucie, told WPTV on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
This is what protests on the Roe v. Wade situation look like across the country

Protests have erupted all over the country after Politico released a leaked initial draft majority opinion, indicating the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn two abortion-related cases, which would end federal protection of abortion rights. The leaked draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doctor shares concerns for minority women if there is a ban or further restriction on abortions

A Jacksonville doctor told News4JAX she is concerned minority women could face challenges if states further restrict or ban abortions. “We already have social determinants of health,” Dr. Carol-Jenkins-Neil, FSCJ Professor RN/BSN said. “We have severe health disparities, unfortunately, in in some healthcare settings, the treatment is not the same.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
St. Johns County political parties, Catholic church worker react to Roe v. Wade news

St. Johns County political and religious officials Tuesday expressed mixed opinions about the potential overturning of the landmark 1973 ruling establishing a constitutional right to abortion. A leaked draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court, published by Politico, showed a majority of justices supporting overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to ban abortion. ...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Extended Food Shortages

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Food prices are hitting record highs in Florida. The rest of the United States is also facing similar hurdles. Core inflation is running wild, and the economy is hot. Global food prices are no exception, posting a 20% increase YoY.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis To Sign Bill That Designates November 7 As ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s Public Schools

A bill that was approved unanimously during Florida's legislative season, was passed to Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 for signing into law. Bill HB395 was approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. It proposes that November 7 will be designated as 'Victims of Communism Day'
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Dead Shark Found Hanging At Florida High School

PONTE VEDRA (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with law enforcement, is investigating a reported senior prank gone too far when a dead shark was found hanging in an outdoor hallway at a high school near Jacksonville. The disturbing discovery was made Thursday morning at Ponte Vedra High School in St. Johns County. Working to learn more about a shark that was found hanging from a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School today. @MyFWC is investigating along with @SJSOPIO. I'll have more on @ActionNewsJax at 5. pic.twitter.com/HShv2W0A1L — Robert Grant (@RobertANJax) May 5, 2022 According to CBS affiliate Action News Jax, the shark was removed shortly after it was found. The incident was reportedly a senior prank. The school mascot is a shark. The school, FWC, and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.  
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida no longer a haven for abortion access: ‘We cannot rest on any amount of protection that exists today’

Until now, Florida had been considered a safe haven for abortion access. Women traveled here from more restrictive places, seeking the services of health clinics statewide. But with two recent legal changes and the possibility of an all-out abortion ban, everything has shifted: A 24-hour waiting period, which formally went into effect last week, is making it more difficult to get appointments ...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Not just 904: Northeast Florida to get additional area code

TALLAHASSEE, Fla – State regulators Tuesday approved creation of an additional area code in Northeast Florida, as cellphones and other devices continue to gobble up existing numbers. The Florida Public Service Commission backed a plan designed to provide relief to the 904 area code, which is projected to run...
FLORIDA STATE

