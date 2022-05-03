Displaying items by tag: opinion

Leaked opinion signals overturn of abortion law, jeopardizes integrity of SCOTUS

A draft opinion newly leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court could mean that the justices are poised to leave abortion law to individual states. The leak, first reported by Politico, dates back to February and indicates that the high court may be preparing to overturn or drastically curtail the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 13:57

On May 2, Politico hit America with a bombshell scoop: A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the last 50 years of federal jurisprudence on abortion, discarding Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and returning the matter to the states.

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 13:26

You’ve undoubtedly seen the headlines by now: North Carolina’s perpetually controversial Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson — a man given to frequent public bouts of anti-Semitism and homophobia — has become enmeshed in yet another political storm of his own making. This time, the subject is abortion.

Monday, 04 February 2019 14:37

I have written a syndicated column on politics and public policy for North Carolina newspapers since 1986. Have I influenced how readers think about the issues I discuss? I certainly hope so, at least to some extent.

Tuesday, 10 October 2017 11:58

Christopher Columbus and His Holiday: Opinion Piece to Ponder

The second Monday of October is celebrated across the United States as a federal holiday in commemoration of Christopher Columbus. Widely, yet erroneously, considered to be the first explorer to have “discovered” America in 1492, Columbus was indeed a brave, adventurous sailor. However, it cannot be said that he was the first to find what we now call North America.

Monday, 03 July 2017 11:00

Richmond County: It's Where I Want To Be

Well here we are! After months of speculation and anticipation, The Richmond Observer is finally here. I am grateful for your support up to this point, and hope you will enjoy our latest edition and stories Monday through Saturday of every week.

I grew up in Northampton County, NC, a county where the largest town is no bigger than Ellerbe, so when I moved to Richmond County I thought I had landed in "the big city". I am fully aware, nonetheless, that Rockingham nor any town in Richmond County is "the big city", and I am so thankful for it.

