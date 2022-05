North Hall’s Hunter Brooks said he eats, sleeps and breathes baseball. He also has a way of winning some of its most clutch games on the mound. Already trailing a game to Appling County in the second-round playoff series Wednesday, Brooks left no doubt that this best-of-three series would be stretched out to the deciding Game 3 on Thursday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

