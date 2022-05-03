Jacksonville City Council member wants crackdown on panhandlers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Furniture was placed at the steps of city hall on Sunday to bring attention to the alarming number of evictions because of rising rent. Chairs, tables and couches were removed from Jacksonville city hall by city workers who were called in on a Sunday morning. The furniture was placed there to illustrate what’s it’s like for the thousands of people being evicted. A city spokesperson told News4JAX, that they removed it because safety was their number one priority.

