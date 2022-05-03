ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council member wants crackdown on panhandlers

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Council Member Al Ferraro is pushing legislation to address panhandlers, something he calls a public nuisance and a risk for drivers. Ferraro held a meeting Monday with city leaders and representatives from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to address the problem. Sabrina Wheeler says when...

www.firstcoastnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville City Council#Federal City#Jso#Changing Homelessness#The U S District Court
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

