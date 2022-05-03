Displaying items by tag: Roe v Wade
Leaked opinion signals overturn of abortion law, jeopardizes integrity of SCOTUS
A draft opinion newly leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court could mean that the justices are poised to leave abortion law to individual states. The leak, first reported by Politico, dates back to February and indicates that the high court may be preparing to overturn or drastically curtail the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.
Published in Local News
Tagged under
Tuesday, 03 May 2022 13:57
On May 2, Politico hit America with a bombshell scoop: A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the last 50 years of federal jurisprudence on abortion, discarding Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and returning the matter to the states.
Published in Opinion
Tagged under
Comments / 0